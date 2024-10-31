Sheraton Grand Doha Appoints New General Manager

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Hotel has announced the appointment of Peter Katusak-Huzsvar (pictured) as its new General Manager, effective immediately.

An veteran with more than three decades of luxury hospitality experience, Peter brings a wealth of expertise, fresh ideas, and inspiring leadership to one of Doha's most iconic hotels.

The Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel is a defining icon in the city's skyline. Renowned for its distinctive pyramid architecture and prime location along the Arabian Gulf, the hotel seamlessly fuses Qatari heritage with modern sophistication.

With 371 beautifully designed rooms and suites, award-winning dining venues and a cutting-edge convention center, Sheraton Grand Doha continues to be the preferred destination for business and leisure travelers seeking an unparalleled and refined experience.

For Peter, returning to Doha is a special homecoming. Having served as the opening Hotel Manager of W Doha in 2008 and as a Task Force General Manager at Sheraton Grand Doha in 2015, Peter is no stranger to the dynamic Doha market. His familiarity with the city and knowledge of its unique landscape make him the perfect leader to build on the Sheraton Grand's storied heritage.

“We're thrilled to welcome Peter back as General Manager of Sheraton Grand Doha. His deep market knowledge and innovative leadership make him the perfect choice to lead this iconic property forward. I'm confident his vision and operational expertise will enhance Sheraton Grand Doha's legacy in Qatar,” said Safak Guvenc, Area Managing Director Luxury, Marriott International. Throughout his career, Peter has held pivotal roles in renowned hotels across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, including The Ritz-Carlton Jeddah, W Dubai – The Palm, SO/Vienna, W Dubai – Al Habtoor City, W Guangzhou and W St. Petersburg, transforming them into city landmarks.

His expertise in pre-openings, rebranding and repositioning has set industry standards. From revamping SO/ Vienna to elevating Michelin-starred venues like Das Loft and Mix by Alain Ducasse, his visionary approach has redefined luxury hospitality and underscores his commitment to curating unparalleled experiences. In 2023, Peter was named General Manager of the Year by Hotelier Middle East.