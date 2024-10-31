Milipol Qatar Unifies Efforts To Enhance Homeland Security: Huawei Official

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Milipol Qatar has provided a to unify global efforts to enhance homeland security, Sultan Malik (pictured), Huawei's Chief Security Officer (Gulf North), has said.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Malik said,“Huawei is participating in the Milipol Qatar because it allows the collaboration opportunity between regulators, public sector and private sector to come together for one unified goal to secure the nation, and the industry.”

He noted that is participating in Milipol under the theme of accelerating industrial intelligence with security.

The 15th edition of the Milipol Qatar Exhibition and Conference, the global event for internal security and safety is being held at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) until October 31.

He added that Milipol Qatar 2024 provides a unique platform for Huawei to engage with industry leaders, decision-makers, and stakeholders, reinforcing its role in shaping the future of secure digital transformation.

“Through its participation, Huawei continues to demonstrate its leadership in advancing technological solutions and protecting the integrity of digital infrastructure,” he said.

Malik said that Huawei's booth at Milipol Qatar is showcasing unique things including the intelligent Command and Control Center.“This is being displayed on immersive 138-inch area presence screen. It allows a unified and comprehensive view for the national public sector safety organizations to collaborate between various national entities and to enhance the security posture pre and post the event,” he said.

“Since Huawei is the industry leader in the ICT from last many years and we are leveraging our capabilities to bring forward unique solutions which can help our customers with emerging cybersecurity threats,” said Malik.

He said that one such example is multi-layer ransomware protection solution which can work in tandem with the network layer and have unique Algorithms, proprietary protocols defined by Huawei which can help our customers better defend against ransomware threats which are on the rise.

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. It has more than 207,000 employees, and operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.