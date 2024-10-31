Argentina, Spain Storm Into World Padel Quarters

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Chinthana Wasala
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: World Champions Argentina and four-time winners Spain stormed to the quarter-finals of the FIP World Padel Championships in Doha with perfect records, while Qatar went down fighting to Uruguay in their last Group C tie.
Argentina, aiming to secure their 11th men's world crown, yesterday crushed Belgium 3-0 to reach the last eight stage without conceding a single game, while Spain swept past Paraguay in similar fashion to join the South American giants in the quarter-finals at Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex.
Argentina and Belgium advanced from Group A, while Group B leaders Spain and second-placed UAE also booked their places in the last eight. Regardless of the outcome of the late tie between France and Chile, both Group C contenders made it to the next round, while Qatar finished fourth in the same Group behind Uruguay. Portugal and Brazil advanced from Group D.
Although Uruguay clinched a 2-1 victory over Qatar, home pair Ahmed Alhijji and Mohammed Saadon Al Kuwari impressed with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 win against Nicolas Rosas and Ignacio Rosas Etulain in the last of the three encounters.
Uruguayan pair Martin Araujo de Lizarza and Matias Ilardia Meyer opened the tie with a strong 6-3, 6-3 win over Qatar's Hassan A. Waly and Jabor Al Mutawa. Higor Ensslin Alves and Diego Ramos put Uruguay 2-0 up defeating Mohamed Al Khanji and Ahmed Hassan 6-2, 6-1.
Qatar will now play in the 13-16th play-offs.
Earlier, the women's quarter-final lineup was completed with heavyweights Spain, Argentina and France booking their last eight spots without conceding a set throughout the group stage. The group toppers, along with Italy, who lost only one set in the Group stage, will face off against the best second-placed teams, including Brazil, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Sweden, in the quarter-finals today.
In yesterday's last round of group-stage action, Argentina powered past Portugal 3-0 while France achieved a similar clean sweep over Germany. Brazil also displayed formidable strength against Chile, winning 3-0, while Italy defeated Sweden 2-1 in a closely contested match. Japan secured their first win in Doha by overcoming Uruguay 2-1, while the USA crushed Egypt 3-0. Reigning champions Spain also put on a dominant display, blanking Germany 3-0 to stamp their dominance once again.
In today's quarter-finals, Spain will face Sweden, while France will go up against Portugal. Eight-time champions Argentina are set to take on the Netherlands in another last-eight clash, while Italy will take on Brazil for a place in the semi-finals.
