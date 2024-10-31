QNB Becomes First To Launch Visa's Enhanced Click To Pay

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dibsy, a leading payment solutions provider, has partnered with QNB, the largest institution in the Middle East and Africa, to launch the enhanced version of Visa Click to Pay for retailers in Qatar. This collaboration marks the first implementation of the Click to Pay solution with biometric authentication in the world, setting a new standard for secure, seamless, and convenient payments. QNB and Dibsy were recognized for their pioneering efforts by Visa at an award ceremony at QNB attended by QNB's, Visa's, and Dibsy's executives.

On sites displaying the Click to Pay logo , consumers that have enabled their card will no longer have to enter a 16-digit primary account number, look up passwords or fill out long forms to make a purchase. Consumers paying with their Visa card where they see the Click to Pay logo where Visa is accepted, will also be able to pay with confidence knowing Visa will be using advanced technology and authentication methods, including device binding to protect transactions. The enhanced Click to Pay service launched by VISA few years ago enhances the checkout experience by allowing consumers to authenticate using enhanced authentication solutions and eliminating the need for passwords or one-time codes. The Click to Pay with Visa experience is also interoperable with the EMVCo tokenization specification to bring more of today's advanced security methods to emerging and existing digital payments channels.

For people across GCC, making cashless payments in-store and online has been a necessity rather than just a convenience. Visa is focused on enabling consumers to shop safely and simply online. The GCC region saw a 300% increase in ecommerce over the past 4 years. In some countries, for instance Qatar, e-commerce transactions on the Visa network increased 200% over the same period.

Anouar El Mekki, Co-founder and CTO at Dibsy, said:“At Dibsy, we're revolutionizing the online checkout experience by making it faster, simpler, and more secure. By integrating the enhanced version of Visa Click to Pay in our payment flow, we're eliminating the friction that often leads to cart abandonment. This not only boosts conversion rates but also drives significant revenue growth for our merchants. Our mission is rooted in our DNA-we love delivering products that solve real problems, allowing businesses to focus on what they do best instead of worrying about payment complexities. Our partnership with QNB and Visa is a testament to our commitment to delivering a seamless and innovative payment solution.”

Adel Ali Al Malki, Senior Executive Vice President - Group Retail Banking at QNB said:“As one of the largest financial institutions in the Middle East and Africa, we remain committed to connect merchants and partners with innovative solutions that will drive wider payment acceptance. Click to Pay is an already existing service for few years and we are proud to deepen our collaboration with Visa and Dibsy to grow the opportunities and be the first bank globally to launch the enhanced version of Click to Pay solution with biometrics authentication.

“We're committed to innovating secure, seamless digital payment solutions in line with Qatar's National Vision 2030 and the Central Bank's strategy. Our approach reduces shopping cart abandonment by streamlining digital checkout via unified integration for diverse card brands. This isn't just innovation; it's a game-changing contribution to eCommerce and the country's vision for a knowledge-based digital economy. We're delighted to partner with Dibsy and QNB on this pioneering effort,” said Shashank Singh, Visa's VP and General Manager for Qatar and Kuwait.