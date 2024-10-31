Cargostore, HALEYS Forge Partnership To Drive Qatar's Offshore Growth

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a move that signals the growing importance of Qatar's sector, two giants, Cargostore Worldwide and HALEYS Group Middle East, have announced a strategic partnership poised to reshape the offshore logistics landscape. The collaboration is set to provide vital infrastructure through the of certified DNV 2.7-1 Cargo Carrying Units (CCUs), including refrigerated reefers, to meet the increasing demand driven by the nation's energy sector projects.

Qatar's burgeoning energy sector, particularly the North Field and Al-Shaheen projects, is expected to significantly boost LNG production, making reliable, specialized logistics support a necessity. The newly formed partnership between Cargostore and HALEYS comes at a crucial juncture. As the country looks to meet its ambitious production goals, seamless access to high-quality containers for offshore operations will be indispensable.

At the heart of this alliance lies the perfect blend of global reach and local expertise. Cargostore, with its extensive supply network across more than 25 countries, brings with it unparalleled experience in delivering container solutions tailored for the offshore sector. HALEYS, a Qatari-based firm with deep roots in the local market, offers the on-the-ground know-how necessary to meet the stringent demands of Qatar's energy sector. HALEYS specialized in offering premium solutions, including engineering design, marine and offshore support, certified structural steel fabrication and repair, equipment rental, inspection, testing, calibration and integrated maintenance services.

In discussing the partnership, Andrew Hart, CEO of Cargostore, expressed excitement about expanding operations in Qatar, emphasizing that their robust, certified containers are well-suited for the offshore oil and gas sector. His sentiments were echoed by Jassi Chakkamattil, CEO of HALEYS, who highlighted that their mission is to bring local expertise to support Qatar's energy sector, ensuring projects remain on track and compliant with safety regulations.