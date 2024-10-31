Qatar Clasico: Al Sadd, Al Rayyan Set For Thrilling Battle

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Regardless of the standings, the Qatar Clasico showdown between Al Sadd and Al Rayyan promises pulsating action with fans set to ignite an electrifying atmosphere.

The old rivals are squaring off for the first time this Ooredoo Stars League season today seeking points amid contrasting campaigns.

Defending champions Al Sadd are aiming to close the gap on leaders Al Duhail, trailing by four points after their recent 3-0 triumph over Al Wakrah lifted them to second with 15 points.

Al Rayyan are hungry for a win to climb the standings, currently positioned eighth with 10 points from eight games after a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Al Ahli.

Al Sadd coach Felix Sanchez acknowledged the challenge awaiting his team on the home turf at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, despite the Wolves impressive run of form.

“Playing against Al Rayyan is always different, but as usual we have to focus on getting the three points. It is our last match in the league before the international break and it is important that we try to get a good result,” the Spaniard told a press conference yesterday.

“The Al Sadd vs Al Rayyan match is special. There will be many fans, for us we need to play this match as we play every other match,” Sanchez added.

Al Sadd player Mohammed Waad said:“It will be difficult for both teams, our goal is to collect the three points and continue the victories. Al Sadd fans are our biggest strength and we are waiting for them at the Qatar Clasico match.”

Title-chasing Al Rayyan started the season strong but a string of disappointing results dropped them toward the bottom prompting a head coach change last month.

Al Rayyan coach Younes Ali, who took over from Poya Asbaghi, said the team showing greater concentration will have more chance to clinch victory.

“Al Rayyan vs Al Sadd matches are always difficult, exciting, strong and popular. The team that is more focused and exploits opportunities is more likely to win the match, and Al Rayyan are on the rise. We will be focused psychologically, physically and tactically,” he said.

Al Rayyan veteran Rodrigo Tabata said the team is ready for the match.

“It is a very difficult match and at this moment Al Sadd have the advantage because they are better than Al Rayyan in the standings, but I think this is the right moment for us to get back on the right track and regain winning touch,” he said.

The ninth round will begin with simultaneous games today as Al Khor are hosting Qatar SC while Al Gharafa will face Al Arabi at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium.

Round 9 Fixtures

Today

5:30pm: Al Khor vs Qatar SC at Al Khor Stadium

5:30pm: Al Gharafa vs Al Arabi at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium

7:30pm: Al Sadd vs Al Rayyan at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium

Tomorrow

5:30pm: Al Shamal vs Al Duhail at Al Khor Stadium

7:30pm: Al Wakrah vs Umm Salal at Al Janoub Stadium

7:30pm: Al Ahli vs Al Shahania at Al Thumama Stadium