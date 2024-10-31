Qatar's Infrastructure And Event Success Make It Olympic-Ready, Says FIP President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Luigi Carraro, President of the International Padel Federation, believes Qatar has the capability to host the Olympic Games, given its success in organising major sporting events and its advanced infrastructure.

Speaking at the World Padel Championship, which is currently underway in Doha, Carraro praised the efforts of the Qatar Tennis, Squash, Padel, and Badminton Federation in developing and promoting padel in the region.

He noted that Qatar's hosting of the World Padel Championship in 2021 significantly raised the sport's profile and professionalism, and that the current championship is witnessing strong international participation.

Carraro said:“Qatar has always played a distinguished role in the development of padel, particularly through its support for the establishment of the Padel Premier Tour, which held its inaugural tournament, the Qatar Grand Padel Championship, in Doha.”

He highlighted the Qatari Federation's fundamental role in hosting numerous high-level international tournaments. Carraro expressed hope that padel will be included in the Olympic Games, mentioning ongoing efforts to train players and organize competitions in anticipation of this inclusion.