University Of Doha For Science And Technology Achieves ISO 9001 Certification

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and (UDST) has announced that its Professional Skills Center (PSC) has achieved ISO 9001 certification, a globally recognized standard for quality management systems.

This prestigious certification highlights PSC's commitment to delivering high quality world-class technical and vocational education, aligning with the University's mission to support the development of Qatar's workforce and economy.

ISO 9001 certification is awarded to organizations that consistently provide services that meet regulatory requirements and demonstrate continuous improvement in their processes. Earning this certification reinforces PSC's reputation as a leader in technical and professional training, skilling, reskilling, and upskilling the workforce to meet the needs of local industries.

Dr. Salem Al Naemi, President of UDST, said:“The ISO 9001 certification of the Professional Skills Center is a significant achievement that reflects our commitment to excellence in education and workforce development. It aligns perfectly with UDST's goal of contributing to Qatar's economic growth by providing high-quality training programs that empower individuals with the skills they need to succeed in the job market.”

As the only accredited training and certification center by the US National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) in the MENA region, PSC provides high-standard certification and training in a variety of technical fields, contributing to the enhancement of practical skills and preparing trainees to face the challenges of the job market.

This certification further emphasizes UDST's leadership in Qatar's education sector, demonstrating its capability to deliver high-quality education that aligns with the country's strategic priorities.

The University remains committed to maintaining these standards as it contributes to the goals set out for Qatar National Vision 2030.