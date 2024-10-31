Qatar, Vietnam Discuss Ways To Enhance Bilateral Ties

The Prime of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, H E Pham Minh Chinh met yesterday with Governor of Qatar Central and Chairman of Qatar Authority, H E Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani. During the meeting they exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest, and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in related fields.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.