Qatar, Vietnam Discuss Ways To Enhance Bilateral Ties
Date
10/31/2024 4:42:35 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
The Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, H E Pham Minh Chinh met yesterday with Governor of Qatar Central bank and Chairman of Qatar investment Authority, H E sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani. During the meeting they exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest, and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in related fields.
MENAFN31102024000063011010ID1108836897
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.