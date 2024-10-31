عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar, Vietnam Discuss Ways To Enhance Bilateral Ties

Qatar, Vietnam Discuss Ways To Enhance Bilateral Ties


10/31/2024 4:42:35 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, H E Pham Minh Chinh met yesterday with Governor of Qatar Central bank and Chairman of Qatar investment Authority, H E sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani. During the meeting they exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest, and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in related fields.

MENAFN31102024000063011010ID1108836897


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search