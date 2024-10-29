Goodfood And Michelin-Recommended Restaurant L’Abattoir Launch New Smash-Hit Exclusive Meal-Kits

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The limited-edition meal-kits will feature recipes from award-winning Chef Lee Cooper

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Corp. ("Goodfood" or "the Company") (TSX: FOOD) has teamed up with Michelin-recommended restaurant L'Abattoir, expanding their line of restaurant partnerships.

As Canada's #1 meal kit brand, Goodfood delivers farm-fresh ingredients and chef-curated recipes directly to customers' doorsteps. Its latest partnership with L'Abattoir will bring elevated French inspired cuisine from one of Canada's best 100 restaurants to subscribers nationwide. Continuing to demonstrate the brands mission of providing accessible, restaurant quality dining experiences that help Canadians explore new cuisines and enhance their cooking skills at home.

Goodfood and L'Abattoir will offer two delicious meal-kits developed in collaboration by L'Abattoir's Executive Chef and this year's Vancouver Magazine's Chef of The Year, Lee Cooper, and Goodfood Head Chef Jordana Rebner.

"Working with Chef Jordana to bring Canadians from coast-to-coast a taste of what we offer at L'Abattoir was an incredible experience,” said Lee Cooper, Executive Chef and Owner of L'Abattoir. "We crafted the recipes to showcase our French inspired West Coast cuisine in a way that can be recreated to enjoy at home.”

Available now, Goodfood subscribers can order the exclusive Bone-In Pork Piccata with Couscous, Tomato & Shishito Peppers, or the Grass-Fed Rib Steak with Porcini Sauce, Green Beans & Pan-Fried Rosemary Potatoes. These limited-edition meal kits will be delivered nationwide from November 10th to December 7th, 2024.

"At Goodfood, our mission is to make gourmet cooking more approachable and enjoyable for home cooks of all skill levels," said Jordana Rebner, Head Chef at Goodfood. "Our hope for this latest collaboration with L'Abattoir is that Canadians will be able to further build their cooking skills without feeling intimidated by complicated or hard to follow recipes."

These latest limited edition meal kits join Goodfood's lineup of collaborations with top Canadian restaurants, including Michelin-starred St. Lawrence, Aloette, and The Bicycle Thief. Canadians can visit makegoodfood.ca to browse all available meal kits, including options for paleo, keto, vegetarian, and vegan diets.

About Goodfood

Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is a leading meal solutions brand in Canada, offering fresh ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes delivered to homes across the country. With a focus on high-quality meals and sustainability, Goodfood connects Canadian farms to customers' kitchens, helping to reduce food waste and eliminate retail overhead. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Goodfood operates production facilities in Quebec and Alberta.

About L'Abattoir

Since its opening in 2010, L'Abattoir has been a cornerstone of Vancouver's dining scene, blending French culinary traditions with the flavors of the Pacific Northwest. Led by Executive Chef Lee Cooper, L'Abattoir has received numerous accolades, including recognition from Michelin and a consistent place on Canada's 100 Best list. Chef Cooper's attention to detail and dedication to crafting exceptional dining experiences make L'Abattoir a must-visit destination for food lovers.

