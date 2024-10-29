عربي


Man Dead, Another Injured As Car Collides With Tanker In Sonamarg

10/29/2024 5:07:47 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A man died and another was injured after a vehicle they were travelling in collided with a tanker in Sonamarg area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district today morning, officials said.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the car as on way to Kargil when it collided with the tanker near truckyard in Sonamarg.

He said that two person travelling in the car were injured and the duo was shifted to PHC Sonamarg, where driver was pronounced dead on arrival.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Raza Hibatullah son of Mohammad Hadi of Kargil and the injured has been identified as Zakir Hussain Hibatullah son of Mohammad Hadi of Kargil.

Meanwhile, a man, who was injured in a road accident near Noora Hospital in Srinagar last night, succumbed to his injuries, today morning, officials said.

An official said that the man was injured after a vehicle collided with a passenger bus near HMT, following which he was shifted to JVC Bemina, where he succumbed to injuries today morning.

The deceased has been identified as Syed Mustafa of Handwara.

Notably, in the incident, a man had died on spot, and two were injured, of whom one succumbed to injuries today morning, while third injured person is being treated at JVC Bemina.

Kashmir Observer

