QNB Main Sponsor For Milipol Qatar 2024

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group is the main sponsor for Milipol, a for companies and professionals in the security to showcase their latest products and services.

The Bank's sponsorship comes as part of its continuous dedication to be at the forefront and to align itself with all projects that support the security objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

It also adds emphasis on the role the undertakes to tackle the issues in the field of homeland security, law enforcement, and civil defense to exchange knowledge and ideas.

The 15th edition of the event will take place under the theme 'Technology in the Service of Security.' This year focus is on cybersecurity, AI, and cyber threats, as well as cybersecurity measures that can be used to protect critical infrastructure and the implementation of modern technology for safe and secure cities. The event also offers innovative solutions and tools for the latest security trends and technologies.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Ali Rashid Al Mohannadi – QNB Group Chief Operating Officer said,“We are delighted to be the main sponsor for Milipol Qatar 2024, one of the region's prominent exhibitions on homeland security and safety. This prestigious event offers a unique platform demonstrating our commitment to advancing security technologies and collaborative innovations.”

QNB Group stands as the leading financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, recognised as one of the most valuable banking brands in the region. With a robust presence in over 28 countries across three continents, QNB offers comprehensive financial services and solutions. Its global network, backed by a commitment to innovation and excellence, serves a diverse clientele, spanning corporate, institutional, and retail sectors. QNB's team of over 31,000 professionals is dedicated to driving growth and providing advanced, tailored products and services that meet the evolving needs of customers worldwide.