Russians Attack Medical Facility In Kharkiv, Wounding Six People
Date
10/28/2024 7:14:41 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, six people were injured in the evening of October 28 as a result of Russian shelling with guided aerial bombs.
The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“As a result of the shelling of the central part of the city, the building of a medical institution and administrative institutions were damaged. At the moment, we know about six victims,” Syniehubov said.
The inspection of the impact site is ongoing. The information is being updated, the head of the RMA added in the post.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army is shelling the center of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. A fire and smoke broke out at the site of the hit.
