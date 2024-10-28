TEAMSTERS ORGANIZE SFO AIRPORT BAG HANDLERS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Local 665 Organizes Three Units Across Various Industries in One Week

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agents, drivers, security ambassadors, and supervisors at Bags, a subsidiary of the Metropolis Company, at the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) have joined Teamsters Local 665.

"We are proud to welcome these new members to our Teamsters 665 family. They work alongside other Local 665 members who told them about how life changing Teamsters representation is," said Tony Delorio, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 665. "It's becoming common knowledge to workers in all sectors that Teamsters membership is key to bringing improvements and dignity to their workplace."

The 40 new Teamsters work as Remote Airline Check-In (RAC) workers, processing air traveler baggage at SFO's parking garages, rental car facility, and at the Air Train.

"The cost of living in the Bay Area is so high. We heard from other airport workers that the Teamsters have been getting good contracts with pay scales that keep up with inflation.

After we talked about it, everyone who worked at Bags said yes to joining Local 665," said Nyeisha Thornton, a Bags worker at SFO.

This organizing drive follows several recent wins for Local 665. During the recent organizing campaigns, the Teamsters Industrial Trades Division provided tools and added support for organizing new bargaining units.

"These efforts at airports and other locations add to the strength of the Teamsters. Our division will be there to back up successful organizing campaigns, from start to finish," said Rocco Calo, Director of the Teamsters Industrial Trades Division.

Teamsters Local 665 represents 5,000 working members in nine counties in many diverse industries in Northern California and the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit Teamsters665 .

