Alabama Park Wins $100,000 Park Makeover From Bobcat Company

WINFIELD, Ala., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Ivan K. Hill Park

in Winfield, Alabama, is the winner of the $100,000 Bobcat Park and Rec Makeover Contest

hosted by Bobcat Company , a global equipment leader. The prize package will fund improvements at the park, with a focus on revitalizing a youth recreation space.

Continue Reading

Bobcat kicked off the contest in July by teaming up with brand ambassador and renovation expert Chip Gaines for a baseball field makeover in Waco

Bobcat ambassadors including Chip Gaines, Justin Moore, Ryan Nyquist and Josh Duhamel congratulate the winning community of the Bobcat Park and Rec Makeover Contest

Post thi

Ivan K. Hill Park is a multi-use area featuring ballfields, playgrounds and a senior center. The park was nominated due to updates needed to improve user safety and accessibility. The $100,000 prize will go toward replacing the original 1960s fencing and ballfield backstop, as well as enhancing access to the fields and restrooms.

"This gift from Bobcat will allow our community to accomplish more by supplementing our funds to renovate a facility that will increase our ability to accommodate persons with disabilities in a safe environment. So many hearts will be touched immediately by offering hope and a promise of better playing facilities and just knowing that they are truly included," said Gina Bryant, Winfield Park and Recreation director. "This award will help us continue to move forward with our goals and mission. It is proof that dreams can come true!"

Bobcat kicked off the contest in July by teaming up with brand ambassador

and renovation expert

Chip Gaines

for a baseball field makeover

in Waco, Texas. Together, they aimed to inspire communities to see the potential in their own hometowns. Bobcat also partnered with the National Recreation and Park Association

(NRPA) to review the submissions with a focus on the parks' demonstrated need, sustainability impact and long-term community benefit. Ivan K. Hill Park was selected as the winner based on NRPA's criteria coupled with strong public support for the park during the finalist voting period.

"Bobcat equipment is best known for building on worksites around the world, but projects like this allow us to build something even greater together. We're forging a community and helping build a legacy for the city of Winfield that will be treasured for generations to come," said Laura Ness Owens, Bobcat vice president of global brand and marketing.

Park enhancements at Ivan K. Hill Park are expected to be completed by April 2025. To stay up to date on the park's progress, please visit winfieldparkandrec

or follow updates on the Winfield Park and Recreation

Facebook page.

In addition to the grand prize, Bobcat will also award the runner-up community with a new Bobcat zero-turn mower

to assist in enhancing their park and recreation space. Aaron Perry Park

in Pontiac, Michigan will be presented with a new mower in the next few weeks.

Other finalists included: Chestnut Street Park

in Henderson, North Carolina; City of Purcell

in Purcell, Oklahoma; and Jones Park

in Galveston, Texas.

To learn more about how Bobcat is giving back

to communities, please visit bobcat.

Media Resources: Please visit this Dropbox link for photos; a video from Bobcat ambassadors Chip Gaines, Justin Moore, Ryan Nyquist and Josh Duhamel; and additional information about the Bobcat Park and Rec Makeover Contest.

About Bobcat Company



Bobcat Company empowers people to accomplish more, a mission it has honored since creating the compact equipment industry in 1958. As a leading global manufacturer, Bobcat has a proud legacy of innovation, delivering smart solutions to customers' toughest challenges. Backed by the support of a global dealership network, Bobcat offers an extensive line of worksite solutions, including loaders, excavators, tractors, utility vehicles, telehandlers, mowers, turf renovation equipment, light compaction, portable power, industrial air, forklifts, attachments, implements, parts and services.



With its North American headquarters in West Fargo, North Dakota, Bobcat leads the industry with its innovative offerings designed to transform how the world works, builds cities and supports communities for a more sustainable future. The Bobcat brand is owned by Doosan Bobcat Inc., a company within Doosan Group.

©2024 Bobcat Company. All rights reserved.



SOURCE Bobcat Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED