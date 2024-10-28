Protein Alternatives Market On Track To Achieve US$ 29.63 Billion Value By 2032 With A 7.9% CAGR Report By PMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Protein Alternatives Market

The rising emphasis on plant-based proteins among health-conscious consumers has led to increased demand for protein alternatives.

- Polaris ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Our research report on protein alternatives has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.The latest research study by Polaris Market Research reveals that the market for protein alternatives is on a growth trajectory. The protein alternatives market size, valued at USD 14.95 billion in 2023, is poised to reach USD 29.63 billion by 2032. The market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2032.Market Introduction:Protein alternatives are plant-based and food-technology substitutes for animal-based protein. Protein-rich plants such as almonds, peas, and soybeans have been traditionally used as alternatives to meat and other animal products. However, the term“protein alternatives” can also encompass more contemporary developments replicating conventionally animal-based foods such as dairy, eggs, and various meat types. These include Greek yogurt, hemp, mycoprotein, and cultured meat, among others.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-samplePlant-based protein alternatives are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants and can reduce the risk of various chronic conditions. Also, they are more efficient and sustainable as compared to conventional protein sources such as fish and meat. Besides, they have the potential to free up land and ocean ecosystems for biodiversity restoration. With more health-conscious consumers opting for plant-based products to keep up with their dietary guidelines, the protein alternatives market demand is anticipated to rise.Key Report Highlights:.The protein alternatives market size was valued at USD 14.95 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 29.63 billion by 2032..The expansion of production facilities by key market players facilitates increased production capacity and is driving innovation in protein alternatives..The market is primarily segmented based on source, application, and region..The key regions covered in the research report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.Top Market Players:The market is characterized by intense competition with the presence of several key participants. These players focus on robust R&D capabilities and advanced manufacturing capabilities to improve their product offerings and expand their global reach.The protein alternatives market key players include:.ADM.Bunge.Cargill, Incorporated.DSM.Emsland Group.Ingredion.International Flavors & Fragrances Inc..Kerry Group plc..LightLife Foods Inc..Nestlé.Tate & LyleRequest for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricingMarket Drivers and Opportunities:.Innovative Product Launches: Companies are introducing new formulations and advanced technologies to develop a wider variety of protein alternatives that cater to both existing customers and new buyers. The increasing product launches are driving consumer adoption, thereby contributing to the protein alternatives market growth..Government Investments: Growing investments by governments worldwide are providing the essential resources and financial support for the development and commercialization of innovative products. Also, these investments boost the availability of protein alternatives and encourage the adoption of sustainable practices in the food sector..Expansion of Production Capacity: Several major protein alternative companies are expanding their production plants, resulting in increased production capacity and innovation. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on the protein alternatives market demand.Regional Analysis:North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the market. The robust market growth in the region is primarily fueled by the significant shift towards veganism and plant-based diets. The shift reflects the rising consumer awareness and increased demand for diverse and high-quality protein alternatives in North America.Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant CAGR in the protein alternatives market from 2024 to 2032. The region's growth is fueled by the surge in investment and innovation in the region. Also, technological advancements and strategic investments are projected to drive significant growth in Asia Pacific.Inquire more about this report before purchase:/inquire-before-buyingMarket Segmentation:By Source Outlook:.Plant Proteins.CerealsoWheatHMEC/HMMA Wheat ProteinHydrolyzed Wheat ProteinTextured Wheat ProteinWheat Protein ConcentratesWheat Protein IsolatesoRiceHydrolyzed Rice ProteinRice Protein ConcentratesRice Protein IsolatesOthersoOatsHydrolyzed Oat ProteinOat Protein ConcentratesOat Protein IsolatesOthers.LegumesoSoyHMEC/HMMA Soy ProteinHydrolyzed Soy ProteinSoy Protein ConcentratesSoy Protein IsolatesTextured Soy ProteinoPeaHMEC/HMMA Pea ProteinHydrolyzed Pea ProteinPea Protein ConcentratesPea Protein IsolatesTextured Pea ProteinoLupineoChickpeaoOthers.RootsoPotatoPotato Protein ConcentratePotato Protein IsolateoMacaoOthers.Ancient GrainsoAmaranthoAncient WheatoChiaoMilletoQuinoaoSorghumoOthers.Nuts & SeedsoCanolaCanola Protein IsolatesHydrolyzed Canola ProteinOthersoAlmondoFlaxseedsoOthers.Microbe-based Protein.Algae.Bacteria.Fungi.Yeast.Insect Protein.Coleoptera.Diptera.Hemiptera.Hymenoptera.Lepidoptera.Orthoptera.OthersBy Application Outlook:.Food & BeveragesoBakery & ConfectionaryoBeveragesoBreakfast CerealsoDairy Alternatives (cheese, desserts, snacks, others)oDietary Supplements/Weight ManagementoMeat Alternatives & ExtendersoSnacksoSports NutritionoOthers.Animal Feed.Clinical Nutrition.Infant Formulations.OthersBy Regional Outlook:.North AmericaoUSoCanada.EuropeoGermanyoFranceoUKoItalyoSpainoNetherlandsoRussiaoRest of Europe.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoIndiaoMalaysiaoSouth KoreaoIndonesiaoAustraliaoRest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoIsraeloSouth AfricaoRest of Middle East & Africa.Latin AmericaoMexicooBraziloArgentinaoRest of Latin AmericaBrowse PMR's Protein Alternatives Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:The global protein alternatives market size is expected to reach USD 29.63 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.Browse More Research Reports:Food Preservatives Market:Flavors Market:Bread Improvers Market:Organic Soy Protein Isolates Market:Bone Broth Protein Powder Market:About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 