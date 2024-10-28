US Elections 2024: Decoding Donald Trump's 2016 Victory - The Power Of Campaign Slogans And Social Media

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US Election 2024: Former President Donald and Vice President Kamala Harris are running for president of United States. This marks 78-year-old Trump's third bid for the White House.

Trump lost the 2020 election to candidate Joe Biden . The New York baron and reality TV star, however, defeated former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States in 2016.

The 2016 US were held on November 8, 2016. For the first time since 2004, Republicans won or held unified control of the presidency and Congress.

Trump won the 2016 election through many factors combined to create a political landscape in his favour. Some of the key factors thatled to the Republican nominee's victory in the Electoral College despite losing the popular vote are:

1- Throughout the campaign, Trump projected himself as an outsider who was there to challenge the political establishmen . This, analysts said, resonated with voters who were frustrated by traditional politics.

2- Trump focused on powerful campaign slogans like 'Make America Great Again '. This generated a sense of nationalism amid a cry for economic revival.

3- In key swing states such as Pennsylvania , Wisconsin, and Michigan, Trump received the support from working-class voters who, many say, would otherwise feel ignored by the Democrats.

4- Perhaps some anger against Trump's rival Clinton played its part, too. There were controversies regarding Hillary Clinton's emails . Additionally, some analytics said voters felt ageneral sense of fatiguewith the Democrat-led US administration.

5-The voter turnout also witnessed a shift. Some traditional Democratic voters preferred not to vote, while Trump's supporters voted in better numbers.