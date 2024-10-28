UK Back To School Report 2024 - Back To School Uniform Sales Dip As Consumers Focus On Quality Over Quantity
10/28/2024 6:02:09 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Occasions Series: UK Back to School 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Retail Back to School 2024 report offers a comprehensive overview of the major retail occasion of students returning to school after the summer holiday, analysing the market, the major players, the main trends and consumer attitudes.
market Highlights
Consumers remain unwilling to splash out on back to school despite feeling better off Back to school uniform sales dip as consumers focus on quality over quantity Tesco wins out in back to school against challenging backdrop in 2024
Report Scope
Use the in-depth consumer insight to learn which back to school categories are shopped the most by consumers, to adapt back to school ranges to current trends. Understand what drives consumers to use a retailer for their purchases, such as convenience, value for money and delivery options, in order to maximise sales potential. Use the average spend data to understand how much consumers are prepared to pay in each back to school category and which categories consumers are most willing to invest in higher priced items.
Key Topics Covered:
THE KEY FINDINGS
Chart of the month - Parents with more children lean on finance options to facilitate spending Consumers remain unwilling to splash out on back to school despite feeling better off Back to school uniform sales dip as consumers focus to quality over quantity Tesco wins out in back to school against challenging backdrop in 2024 Trend insight - stores Trend insight - online CONSUMER ATTITUDES
Financial wellbeing Back to school spending Financial spending Research Promotions Schoolchildren purchased for Retailer selection Retailer ratings - grocers Retailer ratings - non-food retailers Secondhand back to school purchases Purchase intentions Purchases made in the last year Retailer drivers by category UNIFORM
Buying dynamics Retailer used Retailer selection Research Channel usage Store type Device usage Fulfilment Embroidery/alteration services Factors of importance Buying dynamics SPORTSWEAR AND SPORTS EQUIPMENT
Buying dynamics Retailer used Retailer selection Channel usage Store type Device usage Fulfilment Buying dynamics STATIONERY
Buying dynamics Retailer used Retailer selection Channel usage Store type Device usage Fulfilment Buying dynamics SCHOOL ACCESSORIES
Buying dynamics Retailer used Retailer selection Channel usage Store type Device usage Fulfilment Buying dynamics BOOKS
Buying dynamics Retailer used Retailer selection Channel usage Store type Device usage Fulfilment Buying dynamics METHODOLOGY
Technical details: consumer survey work
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:
Adidas Aldi Amazon Argos ASDA B&M Claire's Accessories Clark's Co-op Deichmann Foyles H&M Hobbycraft Home Bargains JD Sports John Lewis & Partners Lidl Marks & Spencer Matalan Morrisons Next Nike Poundland Primark Ryman Sainsbury's School Uniform Direct SHEIN Smiggle Sports Direct Tesco The Book Depository The Works Waitrose & Partners Waterstones WH Smith Zara
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.
