Japan's New Island-Defense Missile Pointed Sharply At China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Japan is ramping up its defense with a powerful new anti-ship missile, aiming to counter China's regional ambitions and reinforce control over contested waters. However, technical challenges and the fickle nature of the US-Japan alliance may keep its ambitions grounded.

This month, Naval News reported that Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) will conduct the first test launch of its new anti-ship missile to defend remote islands in fiscal year 2027.

According to Naval News, the missile, known as the“New Anti-Ship Missile for the Defense of Remote Island,” is part of Japan's broader strategy to develop standoff missiles amid rising tensions over the disputed Senkaku Islands.

The report says the missile features KHI's latest small fuel-efficient turbofan engine, the KJ300, and is designed to launch outside the enemy's threat range. It notes that the Japanese Defense Ministry has awarded KHI a US$223 million contract for the missile's research and development from fiscal years 2023 to 2027.

According to Naval News, the new missile's specifications anticipate a maximum range of 2,500 kilometers, allowing it to reach inland China from western Japan.

The report notes that this development is part of Japan's Defense Buildup Program, which aims to enhance the country's standoff defense capabilities with longer-range, low radar cross-section, and higher mobility missiles. It also adds that the program includes the development of a new surface-to-ship/surface precision-guided missile, utilizing research from the new anti-ship missile project.

The missile's successful development will enable Japan to enhance its capability to engage targets at long distances, reinforcing its defense over remote islands and projecting power within the region, including coverage up to inland China.

In December 2022, Asia Times noted that the Nansei/Ryukyu Islands hold significant strategic military value for China and Japan, serving as potential critical logistics, defense and power projection points.