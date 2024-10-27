'JD750,000-Worth Products Sold At 16Th Irbid Pomegranate Festival'

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)

AMMAN - The total sales across all sections of the 16th Irbid Pomegranate, Rural Products, and Handicrafts Festival reached some JD750,000, Director of the Irbid Directorate Abdelhafeth Abu Urabi said on Sunday.

He noted that the festival, organised by the Irbid Agriculture Directorate in cooperation with the General Union of Jordanian Farmers, achieved outstanding results compared to previous years.

Abu Urabi pointed out that the festival hosted 300 participants representing various areas and districts of the governorate, while more than 1,000 family members worked in the exhibition booths.