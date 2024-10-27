Governor Newsom Proposes Historic Expansion Of Film & TV Tax Credit Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Generating investments & creating jobs

A study of the program found that, for every tax credit dollar approved, it generated at least $24.40 in output , $16.14 in GDP, $8.60 in wages, and $1.07 in initial state and local tax revenue from production in the state.

Since its inception in 2009, California's & Television Tax Credit Program has generated over $26 billion in economic activity and supported more than 197,000 cast and crew jobs across the state.

California previously updated the program to include new workforce diversity provisions , more funding for the Career Pathways Training Program , and the nation's first Safety on Production Pilot Program .

Tax credits will become refundable for the first time since the program's inception in 2009, beginning with Program 4.0 set to commence on July 1, 2025.

This program has been oversubscribed year after year, with more productions applying than can be accommodated under the current cap.

Between 2020 and 2024, data shows California lost production spending due to limited tax credit funding and increased competition in other states and countries, directly impacting state jobs and local economies​​.

In recent years, projects that were unable to secure California's tax credits and moved to other locations as a result contributed to significant economic losses, with an estimated 71% of rejected projects subsequently filming out-of-state.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.