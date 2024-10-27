Israeli army calls for removal of dead soldier’s christian headstone

(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has come under fire for demanding the removal of a cross from the gravestone of David Bogdanovsky, a fallen Christian soldier, or face the threat of his remains being reinterred outside the Haifa military cemetery. Bogdanovsky, who emigrated from Ukraine to Israel in 2014, was killed in Gaza last December by an anti-tank rocket.



Reports indicate that Bogdanovsky's family received a letter from the Israeli Defense insisting on the removal of the cross, citing prohibitions against religious markers on military graves. The ministry referenced a ruling from the IDF's chief rabbi, claiming that the presence of a cross violates the sanctity of the Jewish cemetery. Furthermore, military officials alleged they had received complaints from other families of soldiers buried nearby, expressing that the cross was distressing and detrimental to their ability to pray.



In a poignant statement to Ynet, Bogdanovsky's mother recounted her emotional experience visiting her son’s grave earlier this month, where she discovered the gravestone covered in black cloth. "I thought that my David, who gave his life to the country and loved it with all his heart, is no different than any of the other guys, [and] is not a second-class citizen. I stood there and cried with anger, frustration, and disbelief," she said, conveying her deep hurt and sense of injustice.



In a subsequent Facebook post, she emphasized that her son's faith was an "integral part" of his identity, expressing shock at the decision to single him out while noting that other graves in the cemetery feature crosses. This situation has raised broader questions about religious representation and rights within Israel’s military context, particularly for soldiers of minority faiths.



As the family navigates this emotional and contentious issue, it underscores the complex intersection of faith, identity, and military regulations in Israel. The outcry over the IDF's demand highlights the ongoing dialogue about inclusivity and respect for diverse beliefs within a nation marked by a multitude of religious and cultural identities.

