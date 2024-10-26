Palestinians Flee On Donkey Carts As Fresh Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens, WHO Dubs Situation 'Catastrophic' Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint)

Palestinians were seen running on foot or fleeing with their families on donkey carts this week as Israeli strikes left dozens dead in Gaza. Visuals shared showed families walking through rubble and sitting on the side of the road as they sought to excape the barrage of missiles.

"The situation in northern Gaza is catastrophic. Intensive military operations unfolding around and within healthcare facilities and a critical shortage of medical supplies, compounded by severely limited access, are depriving people of life saving care," the World Health Organization chief wrote on X.

According to the health ministry in Gaza, Israeli forces stormed Kamal Adwan - the last functioning hospital in northern Gaza - on Friday. Local officials claim Israeli troops also detained hundreds of staffers, patients and displaced people during the raid.



The IDF however insisted that its forces were operating around Kamal Adwan, but remained unaware of“live fire and strikes in the area of the hospital”. Israel said it was targeting“terrorists and terrorist” infrastructure in the area of the hospital and had killed militants in southern Gaza.

TW: Some of the visuals may be distressing for viewers. Discreetion is advised. Mint could not independently confirm the date and exact location showcased in the clip.

"The Health Ministry in Gaza informed us that the siege at Kamal Adwan Hospital has ended, but it came at a heavy cost. Following the detention of 44 male staff members, only female staff, the hospital director, and one male doctor are left to care for nearly 200 patients in desperate need of medical attention. Reports of the hospital facilities and medical supplies being damaged or destroyed during the siege are deplorable," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added in his X post.