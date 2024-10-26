Ukrainian Defense Companies Showcase At SAHA EXPO In Istanbul

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At SAHA EXPO, one of the largest international defense exhibitions taking place in Istanbul, the Ukrainian defense was represented by two stands featuring a number of prominent and largest Ukrainian defense enterprises and companies.

"Our participation in exhibitions serves two missions: to demonstrate Ukraine's presence, deepen existing contacts, and establish new ones for the future. Currently, we are not exporting, but we hope that this will resume after our victory when demand in the domestic market decreases. We are also seeking contacts for technical cooperation to improve and enhance our production," commented representatives of the National Association of Defense Industry Enterprises of Ukraine (NAUDI).

The NAUDI exhibition stand showcased products from leading Ukrainian companies such as Ukrainian Armored Vehicles, Kvertus, KTD Jupiter, Demining Solutions, Ukrspecsystems, System Electronic Export, LFTX, Aviation Systems of Ukraine, as well as state partners, including CB Luch.

“The uniqueness of our products lies in the fact that they are all used on the battlefield and have been tested in real war conditions. All Association companies receive feedback from the military and refine their products according to real needs,” stated representatives at the NAUDI exhibition stand.

Additionally, a joint exhibition stand from the Aerospace Association of Ukraine featured companies like Motor Sich, Ivchenko-Progress, FED, and Ukroboronprom.

“Ukrainian aviation engines are known not only in Turkey due to our cooperation with Baykar but also worldwide. This is already a well-known global brand. Ukrainian engines represent quality and reliability, proven over time and through our projects. We are already cooperating, and today we came to say hello,” shared a visitor from an international delegation with Ukrinform.

During his visit to the SAHA EXPO, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that contracts worth USD

6.2 billion had been signed during the exhibition, including USD

4.6 billion in export contracts. Some of these contracts were signed with Ukrainian companies.

“In 2002, our defense exports barely reached USD

248 million. We took it upon ourselves and increased this figure to USD

5.6 billion. Just last year, we exported over 230 defense items to 185 countries. This year, our exports increased by 32 percent in September. In 2024, our defense industry enterprises set a serious record, exporting products to 178 countries,” Erdoğan stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, the first day of the exhibition was attended by a Ukrainian delegation led by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who held talks with senior Turkish government officials and defense company leaders.

This year, over 120 countries are participating in the SAHA EXPO, with more than 1,200 companies represented.