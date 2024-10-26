WRI India Introduces VR-Based Decarbonisation Training For Msmes In Coimbatore

(MENAFN- KNN India) Coimbatore, Oct 26 (KNN)

World Resources Institute (WRI) India launched an innovative Virtual Reality (VR) training program for Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in Coimbatore on Friday, focusing on decarbonisation strategies.

The initiative, organised in partnership with Facilitating MSMEs in Tamil Nadu (FaMe TN) and the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA), specifically targeted the auto component sector.

Approximately 30 MSME units participated in the comprehensive workshop, which featured specialised sessions on energy efficiency across various industrial systems, including motors, pumps, fans, furnaces, and compressed air systems.



The training utilised VR simulations to enhance understanding of technical concepts, providing shopfloor workers with practical guidance for identifying energy-saving opportunities in conventional industrial equipment.

The program is part of the broader Empower MSMEs initiative, which was inaugurated at Elektrotec 2024 in August.



The initiative aims to support automobile clusters in Chennai and Coimbatore through specialised sessions covering finance, energy efficiency, and upskilling for the transition to electric vehicles.



Several industry organisations have joined as partners, including Laghu Udyog Bharati, the Southern India Engineering Manufacturers' Association, the Coimbatore chapter of The Institute of Indian Foundrymen, and the Scientific Industrial Testing and Research Centre.

According to Amitosh Gautam, Senior Programme Manager, WRI India, the adoption of sustainable manufacturing practices has become crucial for MSMEs to align with evolving supplier requirements, particularly the green procurement policies implemented by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).



This training represents a significant step toward helping local industries achieve their sustainability goals while maintaining competitiveness in the evolving manufacturing landscape.

