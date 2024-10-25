Janine Mix's 'Buy The Damn Coffee' Hits Bestseller Status, Offering A Guilt-Free Approach To Personal Financial Advice

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrated speaker and wellness advocate Janine Mix has just launched her new Buy The Damn Coffee : How Women of Faith Ditch Guilt and Shame Around Money on Amazon, and it has already claimed bestseller status. This thought-provoking guide provides a refreshing and bold perspective on personal finance and has resonated with readers around the globe who are tired of traditional, guilt-laden advice that often leads to feelings of scarcity and shame.Buy The Damn Coffee, published by Game Changer Publishing, challenges the widely accepted advice of cutting out small joys, like coffee, and enduring years of sacrifice to achieve financial freedom. Mix offers a more balanced and empowering approach in a world where lattes and vacations are often portrayed as the villains in the financial narrative.Janine's faith-based and guilt-free financial guidance suggests that the traditional approach of reducing your spending and creature comforts often has unintended side effects that can greatly hold you back. The book speaks to those who want to overcome these hurdles and improve their finances in a lasting way without feeling like they need to scrimp, sacrifice, and suffer.The book provides readers with a powerful mindset shift, encouraging them to stop focusing on and fearing the small, often insignificant things, and start investing in the things that will actually make a much bigger difference and lasting impact on their finances. Buy The Damn Coffee offers actionable strategies for individuals to break free from the cycle of guilt and financial hardship without compromising the things that bring them joy. Readers will learn how to:Break free from blame and ineffective money management. Gain clarity and the tools to improve financial habits without guilt or shame, becoming a positive force for change in their families and communities.Embrace a faith-based, guilt-free approach to affording life's luxuries: Mix shows how to live a fulfilling life that includes meaningful contributions and occasional splurges-without feeling like they're making poor financial decisions.Experience relief and live a life of abundance: Readers will no longer feel trapped in years of judgment and sacrifice. Instead, they will gain the confidence to enjoy life's pleasures while working toward their financial goals.The bold title, Buy The Damn Coffee, serves as a rallying cry for anyone who has ever stood in line at their favorite coffee shop, debating whether they're making the“right” financial decision.“We're told that every dollar counts, and in the process, we lose sight of the bigger picture,” Mix explains.“This book is for those tired of living in fear of their finances and ready to understand their relationship with money and what might be keeping them stuck.”Janine Mix is a financial wellness expert, speaker, and entrepreneur dedicated to helping individuals overcome the guilt and shame surrounding money. She regularly shares her expertise through workshops and online content, where her teachings focus on abundance, self-worth, and creating a guilt-free financial future.For more information on Buy The Damn Coffee, Janine, and her work, visit janinemix .

