ARQUIVISTAS, Rare & Exquisite Crystal Book, Wins Best Hard Bound Book In America

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARQUIVISTAS, a stunning large-format photography featuring 100 rare and exquisite crystals from the renowned Dorow Collection, has won two prestigious awards for "Best Hard Bound Book in America" at the 2024 Americas Print Awards, and a "Pinnacle" award for superior craftsmanship from the Printing Industries of New England (PINE). Judges from both organizations praised ARQUIVISTAS

for its exceptional photography and design, attention to detail, premium materials, and sophisticated binding, which enhance the intricate beauty of the crystals. It is an honor to receive regional and national acclaim in these competitions. This recognition places the book as a standout in artistic presentation and print excellence.

Experience ARQUIVISTAS, an award-winning rare & exquisite crystal book. 150 full-page images which mirror the euphoria of viewing these crystals in-person. Expertly photographed and crafted, a book you will admire and display year-round. Visit dorowcollection for more information about the crystal collection featured throughout this book. The Dorow Collection is based in Hawaii and includes specimens from several ounces to over 5,000 pounds.

In celebration of this incredible honor, the Dorow Collection and Art & Anthropology Press offer limited-time holiday pricing for ARQUIVISTAS. This is an exclusive opportunity to own a copy of this award-winning book, destined to become a collector's item for lovers of art, design, and rare minerals. For more information about ARQUIVISTAS

purchasing details, or to inquire about holiday pricing, visit artandanthropologypress

or contact the media representative listed below.

ABOUT ARQUIVISTAS

ARQUIVISTAS showcases a meticulously curated selection of rare crystals, complemented by richly detailed photography that mirrors the experience of viewing this private collection in person. All design, photography, printing, bindery, and foil edge gilding were completed by award-winning firms within the United States.

The photography and set design of all 150 full-page images were completed on-site within the Dorow Collection's gallery in Hawaii by Los Angeles-based Matthew & Jessica Roharik. New York-based firm, Art & Anthropology worked with Tatiana Dorow, Founder of the Dorow Collection, to art direct and design the book. New England-based QMC Group, Superior Packaging & Finishing, and DoubleBee Creative beautifully executed the printing, bindery, and gilding.

Art & Anthropology Press is based in New York's Hudson Valley and partners with avid collectors to capture the significance of their collections through beautifully crafted books.

Learn more about the Dorow Collection's appointment-only private gallery in Hawaii, their debut jewelry line, and the crystals featured throughout ARQUIVISTAS

at dorowcollection.

Media Contact:

Emily Garcia-Otero

Art & Anthropology Press

845-206-9009

[email protected]

ARQUIVISTAS ISBN: 979-8-9882015-0-2

SOURCE Art & Anthropology Press

