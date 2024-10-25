Syngenta Group Is Science Magazine's Top Agriculture Employer For 8Th Year

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Group also maintains top 5 global employer status in 2024 ranking

BASEL, SWITZERLAND - EQS Newswire - 25 October 2024 - Syngenta Group has once again secured its position as one of the world's top five employers, and the #1 agricultural employer, in the 2024 Science Careers Top Employers Survey.This marks the eighth consecutive year the company has achieved this prestigious recognition, underscoring its unwavering dedication to employee development, cutting-edge research, collaborative innovation, and industry leadership.'We are delighted to maintain our status as the world's number one agricultural employer,' says Camilla Corsi, Global Head of Crop Protection Research. 'This consistent recognition is a testament to our team's determined pursuit of our vision: to be the most diverse, trusted, and innovative force driving sustainable agriculture and global food security.'Trevor Hohls, Head of Seeds Development, emphasized the importance of talent acquisition and retention saying, 'Our success hinges on attracting and nurturing the brightest minds in science and technology. We've created an environment that not only challenges but also empowers our teams, providing access to cutting-edge tools and fostering a culture where innovation thrives.'Syngenta Group continues to push the boundaries of agricultural innovation, with three blockbuster products recently on the market TYMIRIUM technology, PLINAZOLINtechnology and ADEPIDYN technology and with significant advancements in areas such as CRISPR gene editing, AI-driven crop protection, and climate-resilient seed technologies. Syngenta's commitment to its Sustainability Priorities guides its work, ensuring that its innovations drive progress, so that farming that feeds the world also improves it.Syngenta scientists recently developed a revolutionary new breeding technology that integrates haploid induction and genome editing, potentially increasing the speed of trait introgression to bring forward new advancements.'As we look to the future, our focus remains on harnessing the power of science and technology to unlock bold discoveries, using the power of data to address the complex challenges facing global agriculture,' says Hohls.Corsi agrees: 'This recognition from Science magazine reaffirms our position as a leader in agricultural innovation. By combining our worldclass talent with cutting edge technologies and an open approach to collaboration, we are finding new ways to empower farmers everywhere.'Hashtag: #SyngentaGroup

