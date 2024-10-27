Jordan-Qatar Trade Balance Hits $189 Million In Nine Months

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Oct. 27 (Petra) -- The trade balance between Jordan and Qatar recorded a 6.1% increase by the end of the third quarter of 2024, reaching $189.5 million, compared to $178.5 million in the same period of 2023, according to recent data from the Qatari Planning and Statistics Authority.Trade exchanges between the two countries amounted to approximately 690 million Qatari riyals in the first nine months of this year, up from 650 million riyals in 2023 and 600 million riyals ($164.8 million) in the corresponding period of 2022.Jordan's exports to Qatar include a broad range of consumer goods and food products, reflecting Jordan's competitive position in the Qatari market. Key exports consist of fresh and processed foods, including vegetables, fruits, meats, various types of dates, dairy products, grains, sweets, nuts, oils, honey, frozen poultry, eggs, and Jordanian coffee.These goods are in strong demand in Qatar, where the market consumes over 1,000 tons of vegetables and fruits daily. Local Qatari agricultural production meets approximately 70% of domestic demand, totaling around 100,000 tons annually, although consumption significantly increases during peak times, such as Ramadan and other festive seasons.Jordanian food products are particularly popular with Qatari consumers, favored for their high quality, reasonable prices, and competitive edge over similar imports from other regions. This demand has fueled the growth of Jordanian exports to Qatar over recent years, driven by an increasing appetite for Jordanian goods, especially in the last two years.Qatar's exports to Jordan, on the other hand, mainly consist of various chemical products, including motor oils, sulfuric acid, aluminum ingots, paraffin, polyethylene, iron rods, chemical fertilizers, plastic bags, motor oils, organic fertilizers, and medical solutions.The trade balance between Jordan and Qatar has witnessed substantial and consistent growth, supported by Qatar's ongoing import demand for Jordanian food and consumer products. This trend highlights the strengthening economic ties between Jordan and Qatar as they continue to expand bilateral trade across key sectors.