Hyatt Plaza's Big Sale Wraps Up Soon

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Running until October 31, the Big Sale Campaign at Hyatt Plaza has been a resounding success, offering significant discounts on a diverse array of products, ranging from and toys to jewelry, furniture, cosmetics, electronics, and home décor.

"Hyatt Plaza, firmly established as a family mall, has been buzzing with enthusiastic shoppers taking advantage of the buy-one-get-one-free deals, flat sales, and special offers available during the campaign with only a few days left to seize these incredible deals," a statement said Sunday.

"We are delighted to witness the overwhelming response from our shoppers during the Big Sale Campaign," said Hyatt Plaza's head of marketing Mohammed al-Hawamdeh.

"At Hyatt Plaza, we take immense pride in being a family mall, where families can come together to shop, dine, and create lasting memories. As we approach the campaign's end, we encourage everyone to make the most of these remaining days to enjoy substantial savings on their favourite products," he remarked.

Hyatt Plaza stands as a testament to exceptional shopping experiences, offering a curated selection of national and international retail brands alongside outstanding customer service, the statement added.

