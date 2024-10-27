NU-Q Concludes Public Symposium On Arabic Storytelling
10/27/2024 2:00:53 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Northwestern University in Qatar's (NU-Q) media majlis museum (mm:museum) in collaboration with the global media and educational platform afikra, hosted a public symposium on the future of Arabic storytelling through artificial intelligence, film, and media.
Held on the sidelines of mm:museum's ongoing exhibition on Arabic curated by Nu-Q alumna Amal Zeyad Ali, the full-day, multidisciplinary event explored the intersection of technology and storytelling in the Arab world. It included several panel discussions with local and regional voices, each focusing on a unique theme, two performances, and various collateral activities.
Alfredo Cramerotti, director of mm:museum, said:“With this event, we wanted to speak to a young audience through relevant and interactive content, providing a platform to experiment and question contemporary issues, and inviting young people to explore different perspectives.”
Safa Arshad, manager of audiences and community outreach at mm:museum, noted: "This symposium not only highlighted the richness of Arabic narratives but also sparked vital conversations on how AI and media are reshaping the way these stories are told and shared with the world."
The event is part of a broader collaboration between mm:museum and afikra, which also includes a three-episode podcast series exploring the Arabic language, culture, and identity. The series is jointly produced and published on The Afikra Podcast Network, furthering the conversation on these vital themes.
