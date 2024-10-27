Qatar And Japan Continue To Strengthen Cultural Ties

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar and Japan continue to strengthen their already robust cultural ties by expanding artistic collaborations beyond traditional exchanges, a Japanese embassy official in Doha said.

“One particularly exciting area of potential co-operation is anime and manga. Promoting this particular culture in Qatar and exploring potential collaborations in hosting events to attract young audiences, animation production, for instance, can be one of the areas to focus on,” Michiko Nariai, second secretary and head of the cultural section, told Gulf Times.

In organising events in Qatar, she said the embassy tries to incorporate different elements to reach a wider audience and effectively promote a rich and diverse understanding of Japanese culture.

Nariai said Qatar and Japan have been actively exploring new avenues for cultural diplomacy to bolster their bilateral relations, building on the momentum of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2022 and the Expo 2023 Doha.

“Our partnerships with cultural institutions like Qatar Museums and Katara have been instrumental in executing numerous joint projects,” she noted.

Nariai highlighted numerous initiatives that have fostered mutual understanding, including participation in events like the Doha International Book Fair (DIBF), Qatar Travel Mart, and Hospitality Qatar.

The embassy also holds cultural performances and lectures in schools and shopping malls. The Japanese Language Speech Contest, held annually since 2009, provides a platform for Qatari learners to showcase their skills.

The embassy's consistent participation in the DIBF, including its role as guest of honour in 2012, offered opportunities for Japanese calligraphy, origami workshops, and introductions to the Japanese language.

Additional initiatives include the“Let's Speak Japanese” monthly meetings and promotional activities for the MEXT scholarship programme.

Nariai underlined the importance of balancing the promotion of traditional and modern Japanese culture as a key focus for the embassy.

“Japanese culture is unique. Traditional arts like tea ceremonies and calligraphy appeal to those interested in history, while anime, manga, and music performances attract a younger, broader audience”.

She noted that Origami and Japanese cuisine also resonate strongly with the Qatari public as this strategic approach ensures a diverse engagement with Japanese culture across all age groups.

Nariai highlighted Qatar's position as a regional cultural hub and its commitment to cultural diversity, a vision entirely compatible with Japan's cultural diplomacy strategy.

“Qatar is definitely the epitome of cultural diversity in the region with over 100 nationalities living and working together in harmony," she added.

