PM Congratulates Judicial Council Chief On Assuming Office

Amman, October 27 (Petra) -Prime Minister, Dr. Jaafar Hassan, on Sunday congratulated the new President of Jordanian Judicial Council/Court of Cassation, Mahmoud Ababneh, on assuming duties.During the meeting held at the council's headquarters, the PM wished Ababneh success in accomplishing his tasks.Meanwhile, Ababneh stressed the council's keenness to coordinate within the framework of independence, guaranteed by Jordan's Constitution, to serve the Kingdom and citizens.

