'Sedentary Lifestyle Increases Risk Of Osteoporosis'

10/27/2024 2:06:30 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- People with sedentary lifestyles and prolonged sitting habits are at a higher risk of developing osteoporosis compared to those who stay active and maintain a balanced diet, doctors warn.

Medical experts said that osteoporosis is a disease that weakens bones, making them more prone to fractures. They said osteoporosis is a major public health issue, particularly among older adults, and understanding its types can help inform appropriate treatment and prevention measures.

Dr Shariq Hussain, a physician with the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK), said that factors contributing to osteoporosis include ageing, hormonal changes, dietary deficiencies, sedentary habits and chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and malabsorption disorders.

“Osteoporosis leads to an increased risk of fractures, bone pain, weight loss, and posture changes, which can result in back pain and even breathing difficulties,” Dr Hussain said, according to news agency KNO.

Another doctor, Dr Hamid highlighted the importance of diet in maintaining bone health. He recommended foods rich in calcium and vitamin D, such as dairy products, leafy greens, and fish.“Vitamin D supplements may also be necessary for those with limited sun exposure,” he added.

Dr Hamid advised that weight-bearing exercises, such as walking, jogging, and strength training, can help strengthen bones, while balance-improving exercises can reduce the risk of falls. He also warned that lifestyle habits like smoking and excessive alcohol intake negatively impact bone density and interfere with calcium absorption.

For those at high risk or already diagnosed with osteoporosis, he suggested that medications like bisphosphonates or hormone therapy, as prescribed by a doctor, can reduce bone loss and improve bone density.

Doctors also called for early screening for osteoporosis through bone density tests, such as DEXA scans, which can help detect the condition early and allow for timely intervention. Osteoporosis prevention begins with a proactive approach: balanced nutrition, regular exercise, and avoiding habits like smoking,” they said, adding that early detection through screening is essential to managing this silent yet impactful disease.

Kashmir Observer

