Crown Prince Attends Jordan Camel Race, Nabataean Poetry Festival Closing Ceremony

Wadi Rum, Oct. 27 (Petra) His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Sunday attended the closing ceremony of the fourth Jordan Camel Racing and Nabataean Poetry Festival in Wadi Rum.Crown Prince Al Hussein watched the final two laps of the race and a performance by the Public Security Directorate (PSD) camel unit, honoured the race winners, and presented a prize to the top winner in the Nabataean poetry competition.Senate President Faisal Fayez, Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Adviser to for Tribal Affairs Kneiaan Bluwi, Culture Minister Mustafa Rawashdeh, Public Security Directorate Director Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah, Aqaba Governor Khaled Hajjaj, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain, and a number of senators and deputies attended the ceremony.