Jordan Sends Two Planes Carrying Humanitarian Aid To Lebanon
Date
10/27/2024 2:01:11 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, October 27 (Petra) -- Two C130 humanitarian aid planes
of the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) Sunday took off to Lebanon.
The aircraft, sent in coordination with the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), carried food, medicines and medical supplies, bringing to 14 the total number of humanitarian aid aircraft.
Jordanians in Lebanon will be repatriated on board one of the two planes following coordination with the Ministry
of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.
MENAFN27102024000117011021ID1108822342
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.