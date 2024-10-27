Jordan Sends Two Planes Carrying Humanitarian Aid To Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 27 (Petra) -- Two C130 humanitarian aid of the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) Sunday took off to Lebanon.The aircraft, sent in coordination with the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), carried food, medicines and medical supplies, bringing to 14 the total number of humanitarian aid aircraft.Jordanians in Lebanon will be repatriated on board one of the two planes following coordination with the of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.