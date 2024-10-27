CPF Launches Youth Empowerment Campaign Across Governorates

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 27 (Petra) -- The Foundation announced the launch of its "Foundation in the Governorates" campaign on Sunday, an initiative focused on empowering young Jordanians and equipping them with skills to shape their futures.Running until December, the campaign seeks to foster direct engagement with youth through a series of events hosted at public universities across all of Jordan's governorates.According to the foundation's statement, the campaign will feature 24 events in Jordan's public universities, where two consecutive sessions will be held at each location. Experts and specialists in fields such as entrepreneurship, innovation, sports, and technology will lead sessions tailored to the interests and needs of young people.Information booths will also be set up on campuses, offering students and visitors insight into the foundation's programs and initiatives.The campaign is designed to connect directly with Jordanian youth, highlighting opportunities provided by the foundation to strengthen their skills in various fields. Additionally, the campaign will showcase success stories of Jordanian youth to inspire the sharing of ideas and experiences. Attendees will also be informed about the foundation's offices and facilities available in each governorate.The inaugural sessions begin on Sunday at the University of Jordan at noon, held at the King Abdullah II School of Information Technology. The first session, "Between Creativity and Coding: How to Start Your Journey in Game Design," will be followed by a sports dialogue titled "From Aspiration to Achievement."The foundation has extended an invitation to all students of participating universities to join these events, which will also be streamed live on the Crown Prince Foundation's social media channels. University students are encouraged to follow these channels and visit the foundation's website for further information on the campaign's schedule and updates.