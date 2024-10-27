Hour And Hour Programme CEO Honoured By Women's Police Institute

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Academy, represented by the Women's Police Institute, has honoured Tamani al-Yafei, CEO of the Hour and Hour programme, in recognition of her efforts to raise community awareness and cooperation with the institute.

The honour was given following a celebration of the graduation of two leadership courses: The Senior Leadership Courses of Women in Law Enforcement and the Trainer Development, organised in cooperation with the of Interior's Arab and International Police Communications Department and the Interpol Global Academy Network.

Al-Yafei was honoured by Maj Gen Dr Abdullah Yousef al-Mal, legal advisor to HE the Minister of Interior and General Supervisor of the Police Academy, in the presence of Lt Col Fahad Saeed al-Subaie, deputy head of the Police Academy and director of the Police College, besides a number of women police officers of different military ranks up to the rank of Brigadier, from Qatar and seven other Arab countries.

Al-Yafei appreciated the efforts of Lt Col Kholoud Anbar al-Nuaimi, director of the Women's Police Institute and the institute itself in providing support for community activities, raising public awareness, and enhancing the institute's engagement with the public through initiatives, presentations, lectures, and participation in seminars.

She described the honour as a decoration of appreciation and thanked Maj Genl Dr al-Mal, the Police College director Brig Gen Abdulrahman Majid al-Sulaiti, and Lt Col al-Nuaimi. Al-Yafei said she viewed the honour also as responsibility to continue serving the community through initiatives that promote cultural identity and raise awareness on health, cultural, and sports issues, as well as those related to national identity.

Al-Yafei pointed out that the Women's Police Institute took part in an event organised by the Hour and Hour programme during the National Sport Day, where the Institute conducted a session on movement games and self-defence. The Institute also recently collaborated with the programme on a breast cancer awareness event, under the theme 'Window of Hope' as part of the Pink October campaign.

MENAFN27102024000067011011ID1108822334