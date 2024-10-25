Cyclone Dana Effect: 1 Dead IMD Says Heavy Rains To Continue In Bengal, Odisha Train Services Resume 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Cyclone Dana made its landfall on the Odisha coast near Bhitarkanika and Dhamra as a 'severe' storm around Thursday midnight, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Here are 10 facts to know about cyclone Dana:

One person died during the cyclone, West Bengal Mamata Banerjee confirmed.

2. According to Odisha Chief Mohan Majhi, zero casualities have been reported so far. "As per the latest information, Cyclone Dana made landfall at midnight on the 24th and 25th Oct. The process continued till 7 am today. During the landfall, the windspeed was 82-100 km/hour. There has been no report of any casualty anywhere. We have achieved the target of zero casualty due to proper planning and execution,” Majhi said.

| Cyclone Dana Live: One dead in West Bengal; 2.16 lakh people evacuated

3. The authorities have evacuated over 6 lakh people, and airport services resumed in Odisha.

“We have shifted more than 6 lakh people to safer places...,” Majhi said.

4. National Disaster Response Force authorities are clearing the roads. However, the strong winds and rains have become a challenge for them.

"We were pre-deployed here... We are working on road clearance. The wind is heavy, and rain is continuing; these are posing challenges before us,"Sub Inspector, NDRF, Pramod Kumar said.

5. Around 2.16 lakh people have been evacuated in West Bengal.

"Some districts were affected badly due to the cyclone, especially kaccha houses. All DMs, SPs and concerned officials are doing their best. We coordinate with all of them from time to time. 2.16 lakh people evacuated from affected areas to relief camps. I talked to an MLA, who informed me that Kapil Muni Mandir has been affected. I talked to all MLAs of affected districts,” Mamata Banerjee said.





| Cyclone Dana: ASHA worker carries elderly woman on her back | Watch

6. Train services have resumed in all the states affected by Cyclone Dana, reported news agency ANI.

7. Most parts of Kolkata are experiencing heavy waterlogging due to heavy rainfall from cyclone Dana. Kolkata received more than 100mm of rainfall until 11:30 a.m. on Friday,

PTI reported, citing the regional meteorological office in Alipore.

8. South and central parts of Kolkata, such as Bhawanipur, New Market, Hazra, Dharmatala, and Behala areas, reported knee-level water.





9. Both flight and train services resumed in Bhubaneshwar on Friday morning. Biju Patnaik International Airport resumed operation, with the first flight landing around 9 a.m., CM Majhi said. The airport was suspended from 5 p.m. on October 24 due to the cyclone.

“Airport services have become normal. The first flight landed in Bhubaneswar at 9 am, and all the road blockage will be cleared by 1 pm today,” Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi said.





| Cyclone Dana: IMD issues flash flood warning in THESE 16 districts of Odisha

10. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the central government must provide assistance to the cyclone Dana affected areas.

"The Union Government must extend comprehensive support to affected states, deploying all necessary preventive and emergency measures to ensure public safety," he said in a post on X.

"I appeal to all Congress workers to provide assistance to those in need," Kharge said.