Aharbal Waterfall: The Next Bollywood Sensation?

Known as the 'Niagara Falls of Kashmir', Aharbal is becoming a coveted destination for filmmakers, boosting its already growing popularity among tourists.

One of the two productions, Yash Raj Films' much-anticipated spy-thriller, tentatively titled 'Alpha', has already wrapped up its shoot at the famed waterfall. Starring Bollywood icons like Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Sharwari Wagh and Bobby Deol, the film is directed by Shiv Rawail.

Khawar Jamsheed, the line producer for Alpha, said the team was captivated by the sheer beauty of Aharbal, making it the perfect backdrop for the film's aesthetic.

“We have completed the beauty shoot of the movie Alpha at Aharbal. The mesmerising landscapes and waterfalls have added a magical touch to our scenes,” Jamsheed said.

In addition to Alpha, White Lion Films has also been granted permission to shoot their upcoming film 'Autumn in Kashmir' at the same location.

Firdous Ahmad Shahzad, a representative of the company, expressed excitement about showcasing Kashmir's natural beauty on screen. The shooting is expected to begin shortly, Firdous said.

Aharbal, located 28 kilometres from Kulgam's main town, has become a tourist hotspot in recent years. Its majestic waterfall, lush surroundings and serene atmosphere have made it one of Kashmir's hidden gems. The credit for Aharbal's recent rise goes largely to Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-din Bhat, the then Deputy Commissioner Kulgam (now DC Srinagar). His innovative initiatives, including introducing festivals and carnivals, have played a key role in promoting the location. Under his tenure as DC Kulgam, Aharbal has undergone development, further attracting tourists and now Bollywood.

