Aharbal Waterfall: The Next Bollywood Sensation?
Date
10/24/2024 9:06:45 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The scenic beauty of Aharbal waterfall in south Kashmir's Kulgam district is set to shine on the big screen as two major bollywood film production companies have received permission from the local administration to shoot at this breathtaking location.
Known as the 'Niagara Falls of Kashmir', Aharbal is becoming a coveted destination for filmmakers, boosting its already growing popularity among tourists.
ADVERTISEMENT
One of the two productions, Yash Raj Films' much-anticipated spy-thriller, tentatively titled 'Alpha', has already wrapped up its shoot at the famed waterfall. Starring Bollywood icons like Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Sharwari Wagh and Bobby Deol, the film is directed by Shiv Rawail.
ADVERTISEMENT
Khawar Jamsheed, the line producer for Alpha, said the team was captivated by the sheer beauty of Aharbal, making it the perfect backdrop for the film's aesthetic.
“We have completed the beauty shoot of the movie Alpha at Aharbal. The mesmerising landscapes and waterfalls have added a magical touch to our scenes,” Jamsheed said.
Read Also
Amidst Kashmir's First Snowfall, Visitors Flock Scenic Destinations
Aru Wins Best Tourism Villages Award 2024
In addition to Alpha, White Lion Films has also been granted permission to shoot their upcoming film 'Autumn in Kashmir' at the same location.
Firdous Ahmad Shahzad, a representative of the company, expressed excitement about showcasing Kashmir's natural beauty on screen. The shooting is expected to begin shortly, Firdous said.
Aharbal, located 28 kilometres from Kulgam's main town, has become a tourist hotspot in recent years. Its majestic waterfall, lush surroundings and serene atmosphere have made it one of Kashmir's hidden gems. The credit for Aharbal's recent rise goes largely to Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-din Bhat, the then Deputy Commissioner Kulgam (now DC Srinagar). His innovative initiatives, including introducing festivals and carnivals, have played a key role in promoting the location. Under his tenure as DC Kulgam, Aharbal has undergone development, further attracting tourists and now Bollywood.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN24102024000215011059ID1108817271
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.