Presidents Of Egypt, Algeria Discuss Regional Developments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi discussed with his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday the current regional situation and its developments, especially in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, and the general situation in Libya and Sudan, as well as ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries across all fields.

During a joint press with his Algerian counterpart, the Egyptian president indicated that the war in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Libya, and Sudan was discussed. He noted that there is complete agreement between Cairo and Algiers on the importance of restoring stability in the region and that there is an Arab consensus on a ceasefire in Gaza and the entry of aid.

For his part, the Algerian President stressed the depth of bilateral relations between the two countries, highlighting that Algeria considers Egypt its largest trading partner in the region, as the volume of Algerian imports from Egypt reached around USD 1 billion. He pointed to the expansion of investments in the energy sector and gas exploration in the southern and maritime regions of Algeria.