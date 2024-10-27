Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region Throughout Day Causing Destruction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region throughout the day, causing destruction.

This was reported by Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, on Telegra , according to Ukrinform.

"Today, two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region were under enemy's fire. Early in the morning, they shelled incessantly Nikopol district. The invaders dropped munitions from UAVs, deployed kamikaze drones, and used heavy artillery on populated areas," the report says.

The town of Nikopol was hit the hardest. Infrastructure, a business, two five-story buildings, and eight private houses were damaged, along with outdoor and utility structures and three garages. Power lines and a gas pipeline were also damaged.

in

Explosions were also reported in Marhanets, Pokrovske, and Myrove communities. Experts are assessing the damage caused by the attacks.

In the afternoon, the Russian forces struck Zelenodolsk community in Kryvyi Rih district with a drone, causing damage to one of the businesses in the area.

There were no casualties or injuries.

As previously reported, the enemy attacked Nikopol district the previous evening and night with drones and the Uragan MLRS.