Enemy Strikes At Beryslav, Komyshany In Kherson Region, Three Wounded
Date
10/27/2024 7:13:10 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, Russians shelled Komyshany and dropped explosives from a drone in Beryslav, injuring a man and two women.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“At about one o'clock in the afternoon, the village of Komyshany came under enemy fire. As a result of Russian shelling, a man of 62 years old was wounded. An ambulance took him to the hospital,” the statement said.
The victim suffered explosive and craniocerebral injuries, as well as wounds to the lower back and thigh. He is currently receiving all the necessary assistance. Also in Komyshany, Kherson region , a woman of 62 years old was wounded. According to the RM , she sustained an explosive injury and contusion, as well as a fractured hip. She was taken to a hospital for medical care.
Read also:
Man killed in enemy drone attack in Kherson
Also, the Telegram channel of the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported that at noon, the Russian army dropped explosives from a drone on a resident of Beryslav. A 60-year-old woman was injured. She sought medical assistance on her own. The victim sustained a mine-blast injury and contusion.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a man died in Kherson as a result of a Russian drone attack.
The photo is illustrative
MENAFN27102024000193011044ID1108822735
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.