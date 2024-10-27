Enemy Strikes At Beryslav, Komyshany In Kherson Region, Three Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, Russians shelled Komyshany and dropped explosives from a drone in Beryslav, injuring a man and two women.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“At about one o'clock in the afternoon, the village of Komyshany came under enemy fire. As a result of Russian shelling, a man of 62 years old was wounded. An ambulance took him to the hospital,” the statement said.

The victim suffered explosive and craniocerebral injuries, as well as wounds to the lower back and thigh. He is currently receiving all the necessary assistance. Also in Komyshany, Kherson region , a woman of 62 years old was wounded. According to the RM , she sustained an explosive injury and contusion, as well as a fractured hip. She was taken to a hospital for medical care.

Also, the Telegram channel of the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported that at noon, the Russian army dropped explosives from a drone on a resident of Beryslav. A 60-year-old woman was injured. She sought medical assistance on her own. The victim sustained a mine-blast injury and contusion.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a man died in Kherson as a result of a Russian drone attack.

The photo is illustrative