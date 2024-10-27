Russian Troops Attack Community In Mykolaiv Region With Drones Three Times, One Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Mykolaiv region, Russians attacked the village of Dmytrivka of the Kutsurub community three times with drones, one of them killed a man, and others fired at officers who arrived on a call.

This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“This afternoon, the enemy attacked the village of Dmytrivka of the Kutsurub community three times with FPV drones. One of the UAVs hit a 43-year-old man riding a moped. Unfortunately, he died on the spot from his injuries,” the statement said.

It is noted that two other FPV drones were used by the Russians to fire at police officers who arrived at the scene. The hits caused a fire that completely destroyed the police car. Law enforcement officers were not injured.

The National Police is already documenting the consequences of these attacks in Mykolaiv region , law enforcement officials said in Telegram .

As Ukrinform reported, four police officers were wounded in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling.

Photo: National Police