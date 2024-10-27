Presidential Elections In Ukraine Will Be Held Immediately After End Of War - Head Of PO

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said that the presidential in Ukraine will take place immediately after the end of the war.

According to Suspilne , Yermak said this in an interview with the Italian edition of Corriere della Sera , Ukrinform reports.

Answering a journalist's question about the presidential election, the head of the PO said:“Immediately after the end of the war. Zelensky is very clear that he wants all to be able to vote, as well as refugees who are now abroad. But today, resources should go to the war.”

As reported, according to the Constitution, the next presidential elections in Ukraine are to be held on March 31, 2024. However, Ukrainian law prohibits holding elections during martial law.

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, stated that the next presidential election would be held within 60 days after the lifting of martial law.