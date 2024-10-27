Two Women Shot Dead By Invaders In Selydove

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two civilian women were killed by Russian forces in Selydove. In addition, the invaders shot a civilian vehicle in the city, injuring one person.

This information was provided by the Prosecutor General's Office on Faceboo , as reported by Ukrinform.

On October 27, 2024, several Telegram channels published information regarding the murders of civilians in the city of Selydove by Russian invaders.

The released appears to show representatives of the aggressor state's troops shooting at a civilian car in a residential area with automatic weapons. At the time of the attack, two civilians were present in the vehicle, one of whom sustained injuries. Subsequently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine arrived at the scene and, having extracted the victim from the line of fire, provided the victim with first aid and evacuated the civilians from the area of fire. Preliminary information indicates that this incident occurred on October 24, 2024.

In addition, according to media reports, two women were shot dead by the enemy. Furthermore, according to online resources, the bodies of deceased civilians were discovered in the private sector, which had not been directly impacted by active hostilities. This indicates that these killings occurred after the enemy had seized control of these territories.

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched as part of criminal proceedings over violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Urgent investigative and search activities are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the events and identify the victims.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 24, law enforcement officers launched an investigation into the shooting of four captured soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine by Russians near Selydove in the Donetsk region.

