Russian Troops Attack Kherson's Central District, One Killed, One Wounded

10/27/2024 7:13:10 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked the central district of Kherson, leaving one dead and one wounded.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kherson RMA Roman Mrochko.

“Less than an hour ago, the Russian occupiers attacked the central district of Kherson,” he said.

Read also: Enemy strikes at Beryslav, Komyshany in Kherson region, three wounded

One man suffered injuries incompatible with life, the other received explosive and closed head injuries, contusion, and multiple fragmentary wounds.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a man died in Kherson as a result of a Russian drone attack.

