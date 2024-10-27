Russian Troops Attack Kherson's Central District, One Killed, One Wounded
Date
10/27/2024 7:13:10 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked the central district of Kherson, leaving one dead and one wounded.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kherson RMA Roman Mrochko.
“Less than an hour ago, the Russian occupiers attacked the central district of Kherson,” he said.
Read also:
Enemy strikes at Beryslav, Komyshany in Kherson
region, three wounded
One man suffered injuries incompatible with life, the other received explosive and closed head injuries, contusion, and multiple fragmentary wounds.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a man died in Kherson as a result of a Russian drone attack.
MENAFN27102024000193011044ID1108822734
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.