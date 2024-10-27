عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Man Killed In Enemy Drone Attack In Kherson

Man Killed In Enemy Drone Attack In Kherson


10/27/2024 7:13:10 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was killed in Kherson by a Russian drone attack.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“In Kherson, a local resident was killed by a Russian drone attack. The occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a 71-year-old man,” he wrote.

Read also: Two women shot dead by invaders in Selydove

As Ukrinform reported, Russians dropped explosives from a drone in the Kherson region, leaving a 67-year-old woman injured.

Photo is illustrative

MENAFN27102024000193011044ID1108822737


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search