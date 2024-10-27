Man Killed In Enemy Drone Attack In Kherson
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was killed in Kherson by a Russian drone attack.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“In Kherson, a local resident was killed by a Russian drone attack. The occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a 71-year-old man,” he wrote.
As Ukrinform reported, Russians dropped explosives from a drone in the Kherson region, leaving a 67-year-old woman injured.
Photo is illustrative
