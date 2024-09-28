US Presidential Election 2024: Kamala Harris And Donald Trump Are In Even Tighter Race Now, Polls Hint At 270-268 Result

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Months after entering the US presidential race, Democrat candidate Kamala Harris gained significant popularity in many American regions against Donald . A New York Times report indicated a possibility of a 270-268 result between Harris and Trump, hinting at a slight lead by Harris against the former US president.

The new trends were released after the news outlet concluded its New York Times/Siena College post-debate in Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin battleground states. The new poll highlighted a fresh trend in the US presidential election, starkly contrasting public opinion weeks ago.

Donald Trump has an advantage over strength on economic issues

Despite Kamala Harris's promising performance in the debate, which helped her gain popularity in such a short time, she is lagging behind Donald Trump among voters mindful of economic issues in Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin .

The polls indicated Trump's enduring strength on economic issues. In Michigan, it will be a neck-and-neck race, as the New York Post report indicated polls showing 48% support for Harris and 47% support for Trump. However, the percentage can be changed subject to the poll's margin of error.

Key issues among US voters

Economic issues, abortion rights, and the attack on the US Capitol were some of the key issues voters considered when choosing their Presidential candidate. Harris is facing resistance in Wisconsin, which has been considered a stronghold for Democrats . A few voters told NYP that they were not supporters of Kamala Harris but would vote for her to stop Trump.

The US Presidential Election will be held in November this year. Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio are among the key political battlegrounds of the election. According to Washington Examiner, Georgia, Arizona, New Hampshire, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania are other key battlegrounds of the election and impact the result.