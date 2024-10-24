Rising Temperatures In Arctic Increase Risk Of Polar Bear Diseases
Date
10/24/2024 7:12:47 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Rising temperatures in the Arctic increase the risk of infection
of polar bears with viruses, bacteria and parasites,
Azernews reports.
As a result of the conducted research, it was found that the
possibility of infection with diseases that these animals did not
encounter 30 years ago has increased significantly. Researchers
analyzed blood samples from bears living in the Chukchi Sea between
Alaska and Russia to find out how this could be related to rising
temperatures and melting ice. The samples for the study were
collected between 1987 and 1994, and then re-examined 30 years
later, between 2008 and 2017.
The researchers found that many of the recent blood samples
contained chemical signs indicating that the bears were infected
with one of five viruses, bacteria or parasites. Doctor of Biology
from the U.S. Geological Survey. Karin Rhode said this shows that
something has changed in the entire Arctic ecosystem.
